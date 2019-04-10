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Vaccine Expert Proven Right: New York To Force Vaccinate Adults
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1198 views • April 10, 2019
Del Bigtree has been exposing the pharmaceutical industry for years and now, with the passage of SB-276, the battle has reached the next level. Del, along with hundreds of fellow protesters, join Owen via Skype to discuss the looming medical tyranny.
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