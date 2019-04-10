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AMERICAN FIRST
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9 views • April 10, 2019
Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker spoke about being an AMERICAN FIRST during the Biblical Solutions For Life Workshop. It aired on October 7, 2018. The full teaching is available on Twitter https://twitter.com/LoveAstounding/status/1048978621535203330
Please watch this video excerpt, and listen. Then, please share this with other people. Thank you
More Than Enough Ministries and
Astounding Love A Church Fellowship
https://astoundinglove.org/contact-us
https://twitter.com/LoveAstounding/
Please watch this video excerpt, and listen. Then, please share this with other people. Thank you
More Than Enough Ministries and
Astounding Love A Church Fellowship
https://astoundinglove.org/contact-us
https://twitter.com/LoveAstounding/
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