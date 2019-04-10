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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 4/10/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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42 views • April 10, 2019
Complete show as aired w/ commercials, promo's, specials & packages
Host: Owen Shroyer
SOME TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
ANOTHER HONDURAN CARAVAN MARCHES TO AMERICA
MILITIA GROUPS ASSIST AT SOUTHER BORDER
DESPITE ALL THE HATE, LIES, RACISM, PROPOGANDA & CENSORSHIP , TRUMP HAS HIGHER APPROVAL RATING THAN OBAMA
SUPERBUG INFECTED HOSPITALS
Guests:
Alex (Via Phone)
Infowars Army Houston members
Del Bigtree,The HighWire
4th Hour:
Mike Adams, NaturalNews.com, Brighteon.com
Host: Owen Shroyer
SOME TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
ANOTHER HONDURAN CARAVAN MARCHES TO AMERICA
MILITIA GROUPS ASSIST AT SOUTHER BORDER
DESPITE ALL THE HATE, LIES, RACISM, PROPOGANDA & CENSORSHIP , TRUMP HAS HIGHER APPROVAL RATING THAN OBAMA
SUPERBUG INFECTED HOSPITALS
Guests:
Alex (Via Phone)
Infowars Army Houston members
Del Bigtree,The HighWire
4th Hour:
Mike Adams, NaturalNews.com, Brighteon.com
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