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Worse Than Ebola: Fungal Super Bug Has Already Spread Across America
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293 views • April 10, 2019
Mike Adams breaks down how hospital ventilation systems across American and the world are pumping out a deadly superbug, right into the open atmosphere, where winds carry it to local communities and farms, infecting crops and foods with chemical-resistant fungal strains that have a reported 41% – 88% fatality rate in humans.
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