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Black, White and Read All Over - Hugs and Sunshine
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4 views • April 10, 2019
The guys aren't wasting any time this week digging into the offerings as Ryan is extremely excited to drag Victor along for another installment of "The Empty Man Challenge". Plus, we have a discussion regarding what it takes to get expunged from the House of Mouse, a pair of Avengers: End Game tickets to give away, as well as our weekly dosage of fantasy casting for future television shows.
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