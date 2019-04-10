© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So-Called "Gun Safety" Bills Are a Vendetta Against Gun Owners
Follow
0
Share
Report
244 views • April 10, 2019
"Today, the anti-gun Democrats will take their next step in their quest to prevent the law-abiding from owning guns. The harder they make it—in their eyes—the better it is. And like the universal background check bill passed yesterday, this next bill has nothing to do with safety and everything to do with a vendetta against gun owners." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.