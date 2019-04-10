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Not One Tragedy Would Have Been Stopped by HR8
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135 views • April 10, 2019
Anti-gun advocates laud the House's passage of HR8, but not one politician who voted for it could tell you how it would have prevented a tragedy like Parkland or Sutherland Springs.
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