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Trump on Mueller probe: We beat the attempted coup
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3 views • April 10, 2019
President Donald Trump is declaring he wants an investigation into the origins of the special counsel probe that looked into ties between his campaign and Russia. Trump decreed it an "illegal investigation" conducted by "dirty cops."
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