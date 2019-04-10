© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enhanced BGC Bill Sets a Trap for Gun Dealers, Owners
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • April 10, 2019
"The enhanced background check bill is about as bad as it gets. The Democrats are saying it moves the waiting period, if the government can't do its job and complete the background check in a reasonable time, from three to ten days. But it's actually much worse than that." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.