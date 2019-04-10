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Texas Bill Would Require Safety Studies for Vaccines
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902 views • April 10, 2019
A state bill in Texas would require vaccines face the same scrutiny for safety & efficacy as other drugs (and even that isn’t sufficient). Vax mandates and medical marijuana prohibition—government says it can fine or lock you up for NOT taking some medicine and fine or lock you up for USING other. But why have they robbed, caged and killed people over medical marijuana? Are they just protecting corporations and projecting power?
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