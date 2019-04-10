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10Apr19 Drunken EU President Nearly Sets Someone Besides May on Fire
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44 views • April 10, 2019
A drunker Juncker nearly sets the Rwanda president on fire, but Theresa May has already been torched by Eurocrats as they try to burn down UK democracy. Then, AG Barr indicates he will investigate the instigators and “investigators” behind RussiaGate, 7 steps Trump can do now to stop the invasion, and as Swalwell makes gun confiscation the foundation of his vanity campaign for President, 2 US state legislatures tell Feds they won’t enforce gun control
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