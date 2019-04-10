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Trump - TAKE the guns first, go through due process second
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35 views • April 10, 2019
Trump - Take the guns first, go through due process second
source - President Donald Trump Says Take Guns 'Early' Without Due Process | CNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxgybgEKHHI
CNBC Published on Mar 1, 2018
President Trump suggests taking guns from some people before actually going to court.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Trump is a Rothschild Puppet, Traitor and Thief
source - President Donald Trump Says Take Guns 'Early' Without Due Process | CNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxgybgEKHHI
CNBC Published on Mar 1, 2018
President Trump suggests taking guns from some people before actually going to court.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Trump is a Rothschild Puppet, Traitor and Thief
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