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Israeli exit polls show Netanyahu edging ahead
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3 views • April 10, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be headed toward re-election early Wednesday, as exit polls and partial results showed him edging ahead of his main competitor in a tight race that was seen as a referendum on him.
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