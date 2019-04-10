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NYC Pricks: Even Cuomo Pushes Back on DeBlasio
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9 views • April 10, 2019
After a judge overthrew a NY County’s quarantine on people who aren’t sick but simply haven’t had a vaccine, now NYC Mayor DeBlasio attacks a religious community in NY with threats of $1,000 fines. Even Gov Cuomo has had enough
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