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Colion Noir Joins Tucker Carlson to Expose San Francisco's Drug and Homelessness Problem
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9 views • April 10, 2019
"I saw more deliberate drug use, open drug use in San Francisco, than I had seen in my entire 35 years of life." Colion Noir joins Tucker Carlson to expose the root of San Francisco's drug and homelessness problem.
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