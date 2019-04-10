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Hispanic approval for Trump at 50%: Poll
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1 view • April 10, 2019
According to a recent poll, 50 percent of Hispanic voters approve of President Trump. CIEN+ CEO Lili Gil Valletta reacts to the poll.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinessdonald trumpfox businessfox business network2020 democrats2020 election2020 electionsswalwelleric swalwellvarneyvarney and companyvarney u0026 coelections2020 demstrump approvalashley websterashley webster fox businesslili gil vallettalili gil valletta fox businessswalwell 2020swalwell presidential candidate
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