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Judge blocks Trump admin from sending asylum-seekers to Mexico
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1 view • April 10, 2019
Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) on how a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from requiring asylum-seekers to return to Mexico while their cases are decided in the U.S.
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newsbusinesspresident trumpimmigrationpresident donald trumpfox businessfox business networktrump administrationborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationus mexico borderdavid asmanillegalscavutocavuto coast to coastimmigrantsasylum seekersasylumdavid asman fox businessasylum claimsasylum-seekersbrian babinbrian babin fox business
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