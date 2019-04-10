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VIDEO: Candace Owens Destroys Democrats Lies To Their Face
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252 views • April 10, 2019
Candace Owens did not hold back when dealing with Democrats on the hill. Alex Jones calls in from the road to join Owen and expose race baiting politicians.
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