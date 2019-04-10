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Electoral College vs the National Popular Vote: Good Morning Liberty 04-10-19
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12 views • April 10, 2019
The attacks on the electoral college have been ramping up, with the ACLU publicly stating they've been "opposed" to it since 1969. In this episode of Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin goes over the history of the creation of the Electoral College, plus shares 6 goals the founders had in mind with its creation.
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