5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Mar 23, 2019
A full length documentary by Sacha Stone exposing the 5G existential threat to humanity in a way we never imagined possible!
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...use it to target your local bureaucrats, technocrats, health practitioners, local and federal government agencies and more than anything else...your family and friends.