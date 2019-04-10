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AL AND THE CONSPIRACY
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78 views • April 10, 2019
Is there an ongoing plan - a conspiracy - to make America something the Founders sought to avoid and would fight to prevent?
Given the conspirators' progress thus far, not enough of us think so and continue to sit idly by as it nears completion. Once the transformation is complete, any effort to recover it will make the FIRST Civil War look like a day at the beach.
Given the conspirators' progress thus far, not enough of us think so and continue to sit idly by as it nears completion. Once the transformation is complete, any effort to recover it will make the FIRST Civil War look like a day at the beach.
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