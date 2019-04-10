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Korea Bicycle Tour 2019
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48 views • April 10, 2019
This is a brief slide show of my bicycle tour of cross South Korea. Which is the world longest dedicated bicycle road. Korea constructed some wonderful bicycle trail along 4 rivers of the country. Cross country bicycle path is 633 km, from Incheon to Busan, which includes two rivers, 3 dams, 11 weirs, 10 uphills or mountains, lots of museums, parks, temples, and historic sites. This project provided farmers water, general public recreational parks. and nature clean water. also Jeju Island, Jinju
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