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WEAPONIZED CANCER VIRUSES EXPOSED ALEX JONES DR. MARYS MONKEY LOST VIDEO MUST SEE
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559 views • April 10, 2019
THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST INTERVIEWS ALEX JONES HAS DONE AND IT EXPOSES HOW CANCER VIRUSES HAVE BEEN WEAPONIZED IN A EUGENICS WEAPON TO KILL OFF MASSES OF THE POPULATION AS WELL AS MAKE BIG PHARMA TRILLIONS WITH VACCINES AND TREATMENTS..PLEASE SHARE EVERYONE NEEDS TO SEE THIS LOST INTERVIEW
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