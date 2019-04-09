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Trump Approval Rating Goes Up Despite Mainstream Media Attacks - War Room Full Show
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249 views • April 09, 2019
Unite America First’s Will Johnson hosts this edition of War Room. He breaks down the MSM stranglehold on the public's attention is failing with their lies about the crisis on our southern border and exposes the lies told by leftists and top race baiters to ignite racial tensions to elicit action.
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