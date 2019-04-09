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Full Show - Ilhan Omar Leads Islamic Caliphate In America As Maryland Terror Plot Thwarted - 04/09/2019
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359 views • April 09, 2019
American cities are being overrun by the flow of migrants coming from Central and South America. The immigration system is beyond its breaking point as monthly apprehensions are projected to rise above 150,000 in the coming months. Moreover, another caravan planning to march north is reportedly forming. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the middle of a tight election that will determine his fate in office.
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