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Race Baiters Are Attempting To Hoax The Vote In The Democrats' Favor
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12 views • April 09, 2019
Jussie Smollet, Kim Fox, Jesse Jackson are some of the top race baiters of all time. Will Johnson fills in for Owen Shroyer to break down the lies told by leftists to ignite racial tensions to elicit action.
https://www.infowars.com/hate-crime-hoaxes-outnumber-actual-hate-crimes/
https://www.infowars.com/nwo-race-baiters-are-imploding/
https://www.infowars.com/al-sharpton-master-race-baiter/
https://www.infowars.com/must-watch-armed-chicago-man-fends-off-violent-attackers/
https://www.infowars.com/hate-crime-hoaxes-outnumber-actual-hate-crimes/
https://www.infowars.com/nwo-race-baiters-are-imploding/
https://www.infowars.com/al-sharpton-master-race-baiter/
https://www.infowars.com/must-watch-armed-chicago-man-fends-off-violent-attackers/
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