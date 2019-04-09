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The Leftist Media Will Not Tell The Truth About The Border Crisis
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6 views • April 09, 2019
The MSM stranglehold on the public's attention is failing with their lies about the crisis on our southern border. Will Johnson hosts this edition of The War Room to bring the truth to light.
https://www.infowars.com/smuggler-taunts-never-been-easier-to-sneak-illegals-into-us/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-democrats-would-rather-eat-avocados-than-stop-human-trafficking/
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-footage-drug-cartels-invade-american-border/
https://www.infowars.com/smuggler-taunts-never-been-easier-to-sneak-illegals-into-us/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-democrats-would-rather-eat-avocados-than-stop-human-trafficking/
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-footage-drug-cartels-invade-american-border/
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