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The Truth About CBS Cutting From Texas Tech Prayer
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347 views • April 09, 2019
CBS broadcasting cut away from the locker room feed while Texas Tech basketball players knelt down to pray. Owen Shroyer, who started his career in sports broadcasting, reveals the truth behind this form of censorship.
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