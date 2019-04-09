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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 4/09/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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17 views • April 09, 2019
Find me on Bitchute.com.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
After being "under review" for 5 hours on Brighteon, here's the Complete show as aired.
Host: Owen
SOME TOPICS TODAY:
CANDICE OWENS TESTIFYING ON CAPITOL HILL
ERIC SWALWELL RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT? LOL, YEP
NETANYAHU'S TIGHT ELECTION
FINES & BANS IF U DON'T GET MEASLES VACCINE IN NY
WTF: ARMY SCIENTISTS SECRETLY SPRAYED ST LOUIS W/ RADIOACTIVE PARTICLES FOR YEARS TO TEST CHEMICAL WARFARE TECH
Guests: Dan Lyman
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
After being "under review" for 5 hours on Brighteon, here's the Complete show as aired.
Host: Owen
SOME TOPICS TODAY:
CANDICE OWENS TESTIFYING ON CAPITOL HILL
ERIC SWALWELL RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT? LOL, YEP
NETANYAHU'S TIGHT ELECTION
FINES & BANS IF U DON'T GET MEASLES VACCINE IN NY
WTF: ARMY SCIENTISTS SECRETLY SPRAYED ST LOUIS W/ RADIOACTIVE PARTICLES FOR YEARS TO TEST CHEMICAL WARFARE TECH
Guests: Dan Lyman
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