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Is The Government Testing Vaccines On Jewish New Yorkers?
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167 views • April 09, 2019
Owen Shroyer presents a local news report from the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York where a "tight knit" community of Orthodox Jews are being forced to vaccinate with the measles. Is the U.S. government conducting, yet again, secret medical experiments on their own people?
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