© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candice Owens Destroys Racist Democrats On Hill
Follow
0
Share
Report
290 views • April 09, 2019
Candace Owens testified on capitol hill today about white nationalism and hate crimes. Owen breaks down how house Democrats were no match for her because she's authentic and they are not.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.