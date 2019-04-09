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9Apr19 Son-of-a-Marxist Pushes “Equality Act” for Christian Persecution
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29 views • April 09, 2019
Even though Trump supports religious liberty for Christians and opposes infanticide, Buttigieg says it’s hypocritical for Christians to support Trump because he’s a “porn-President”. But is the “Equality Act” he supports a prescription for Christian persecution? Is concern about child separation at the border hypocritical for a party that turns a blind eye to CPS abuse, infanticide and dangerous hormone treatments for 8 year old children?
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