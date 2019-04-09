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800 Gallon, 4 Light, Pallet Rack, Aquaponics System!
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65 views • April 09, 2019
Here's a 4 light, 16 foot pallet rack, bottom feed, 800 gallon Aquaponics system built for a customer to keep his Minnesota Koi fish happy in the winter and some good food on the table! Place your potted plants where you like!
www heavydutyhydro.com
4 HPS digital and switchable 600W Ducted Hood Lights,
Custom Framed and Fit Grow Bed
Custom Framed and Fit Deck
800 Gallon Tank
Sand Filter
Hidden Wires and Plumbing
Adjustable Flow Rates
www heavydutyhydro.com
4 HPS digital and switchable 600W Ducted Hood Lights,
Custom Framed and Fit Grow Bed
Custom Framed and Fit Deck
800 Gallon Tank
Sand Filter
Hidden Wires and Plumbing
Adjustable Flow Rates
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