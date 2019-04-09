© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ignore the MSM; Gun Rights Are Expanding All Over the Country
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • April 09, 2019
If all you paid attention to the mainstream media, you wouldn't know that 16 states now allow Constitutional Carry, whereas there are only 8 states that are considered "May Issue" states. The Right-To-Carry Revolution rolls on!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.