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Ocasio-Cortez mocked for 'accent' at Sharpton event
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16 views • April 09, 2019
Freshman Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends herself after critics accuse her of using a fake accent while speaking to a predominantly black audience. Reaction and analysis from SteynOnline.com's Mark Steyn on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
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