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Cam: Drug Addicts Will Get More Rights Than Gun Owners
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20 views • April 09, 2019
"You're going to hear more 2020 presidential candidates talk about the need for addicts to be able to shoot up safely than you will hear presidential candidates talk about the need for Americans to learn to how to shoot [firearms] responsibly." —Cam Edwards
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