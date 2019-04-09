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FED UP PROFESSOR #33
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11 views • April 09, 2019
How's this work for you? You send little Jane - and a big chunk of your net worth - off to college and get an angry and sexually confused Bruce back! Trust me when I tell you those sex ed classes WE had back in the 60s are down the Memory Hole.
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