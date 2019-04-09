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Is Ilhan Omar Inciting Islamic Terrorism in America?
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392 views • April 09, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar recently spoke at a private Council on American Islamic Relations meeting where she insinuated that Jewish people were behind the attacks on 9/11. Owen exposes how the clash between muslims and jews has now bee brought to the shores of America.
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