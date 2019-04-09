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After Knife Ban in UK, Fatal Stabbings Are Through the Roof
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10 views • April 09, 2019
Knife bans go into effect in England, and can you guess what happened? Yeah, fatal stabbings skyrocketed because it has nothing to do with the tool and everything to do with the perpetrator.
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