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70% of Wall Street insiders say Trump will be re-elected: Poll
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1 view • April 09, 2019
Global Trends President Tom Lydon and Brian Brenberg, associate professor at The King’s College, on a new poll which shows that 70 percent of Wall Street insiders believe that President Trump will be re-elected in 2020. Lydon and Brenberg also react to another poll which shows that former Vice President Joe Biden would be Wall Street’s favorite Democratic candidate.
Keywords
trumpwhite housenewspoliticsbusinesspresident trumpwall streetdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkmarkets2020 democratstrump 2020trump re-electiontrump reelectionvarneyvarney and companyvarney u0026 co2020 demsashley websterashley webster fox businessbrian brenbergtom lydonwall street insiders
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