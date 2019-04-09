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Trump threatens financial penalties on Mexico for illegal immigration
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164 views • April 09, 2019
QPAGOS CEO Gaston Pereira says that Mexico can do more to prevent caravans from coming to the U.S. border and that closing the southern border would hurt both countries.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinessimmigrationfox businessfox business networkillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationus mexico borderborder wallsouthern bordertrump wallillegalsvarneyvarney and companyvarney u0026 comexico borderashley websterashley webster fox businessborder closingborder closuregaston pereiragaston pereira fox business
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