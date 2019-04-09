© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York City Earthquake M3.0 off Southampton, NY overdue for a major earthquake
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • April 09, 2019
April 9, 2019– Mary Greeley News – Toady according to the USGS there was a M3.0 earthquake off the Coast of New York.
It had a depth of 7km or 4.3 miles, 168 km (104 miles) E of Brooklyn, United States. It occulted a 7:22 AM local time. 64 km(39 miles) SE of Southampton near the Long Island Sound.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83997
It had a depth of 7km or 4.3 miles, 168 km (104 miles) E of Brooklyn, United States. It occulted a 7:22 AM local time. 64 km(39 miles) SE of Southampton near the Long Island Sound.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=83997
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.