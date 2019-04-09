© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feeling Inadequate? Truths about about the fashion industry and designer sizing revealed.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 09, 2019
You choose a few things and bring them into the dressing room where you quickly find yourself feeling too much and too heavy, unable to squeeze into an unrealistic shape. Before you start to panic, remind yourself that it is not your job to shrink in order to fit. Designers make us fit into their clothes when they should be.... Learn more at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/feeling-inadequate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.