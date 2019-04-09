© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Democrats' Answer To Losing Meme War Is Total Censorship - 04/08/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
278 views • April 09, 2019
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned amid America’s worsening illegal immigration crisis on the southern border. While expressing support for her replacement, President Trump warned Mexico to stop illegals from marching north or he will close the border and institute tariffs. Joining today’s show is meme creator Carpe Donktum breaking down how his Trump-approved work is a potent weapon against globalists.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.