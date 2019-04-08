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Democrats Would Rather Eat Avocados Than Stop Human Trafficking - War Room Full Show
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233 views • April 08, 2019
Owen Shroyer starts the week of the War Room by taking your calls on any topic. We are also joined by Del Bigtree to discuss the latest in medical tyranny. Owen announces he will take the avocado challenge again.
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