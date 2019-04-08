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EXCLUSIVE: Brian Stelter Interviews Carpe Donktum On The Alex Jones Show
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160 views • April 08, 2019
Owen Shroyer hands the broadcast over to the deceptive people at CNN so that Brian Stelter can correct his own record and interview the meme magician Carpe Donktum live via Skype. This piece of political satire is brought to you by Tubro Force, please, check it out at InfowarsStore.com today!
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