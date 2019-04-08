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SELF-REPRESENTATION AND COUNSEL OF CHOICE; SIXTH AMENDMENT
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7 views • April 08, 2019
The right to the Assistance of Counsel and the right to be represented by an attorney are not the same thing.
A criminal defendant has the unqualified right to assistance of counsel of his choice, a right that goes hand in hand with the right to plead and manage his own cause personally, utilizing the assistance of any person or persons that he would depend upon for his defense.
A criminal defendant has the unqualified right to assistance of counsel of his choice, a right that goes hand in hand with the right to plead and manage his own cause personally, utilizing the assistance of any person or persons that he would depend upon for his defense.
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