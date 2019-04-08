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Vaccine Makers Want Religious Exemption Removed
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505 views • April 08, 2019
Del Bigtree of http://icandecide.org joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to discuss the impending medical tyranny called for by the brainwashed minions of the big pharma propaganda scam.
https://www.infowars.com/quarantined-not-the-sick-but-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.infowars.com/infowars-live-at-pro-vaccine-rally/
https://www.infowars.com/the-lie-of-herd-immunity-the-tyranny-of-mandatory-vaccines/
https://www.infowars.com/quarantined-not-the-sick-but-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.infowars.com/infowars-live-at-pro-vaccine-rally/
https://www.infowars.com/the-lie-of-herd-immunity-the-tyranny-of-mandatory-vaccines/
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