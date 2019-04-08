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Crazed Leftist Dressed As Clown Vows To Take Back Pepe From Conservatives
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527 views • April 08, 2019
Owen Shroyer presents a video produced by a deranged leftist who claims that dressing Pepe the Frog as a clown is somehow racist while appearing on camera dressed as a clown the entire time she rants about taking Pepe back from her perceived political enemies.
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