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Latest Carpe Donktum Tweet Fully Triggers CNN
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192 views • April 08, 2019
Brian Stelter reviewed a meme by world famous meme creator "Carpe Donktum" who's memes have been retweeted by President Trump multiple times. Carpe Donktum joins Owen to discuss this triggering event.
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